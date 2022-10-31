Gwadar to become hub of business, investment: GDA

ISLAMABAD: Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Director General Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani said Gwadar is destined to emerge as a hub of business and investment activities and the business community should focus on this port city for joint ventures and investment.

Qambrani said Gwadar has the potential to transform the lives of the people of Balochistan and the entire country. He said this while giving a detailed presentation to the business community about the development works in Gwadar during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). Malik Nawaz, deputy chief Business Development and Rana Mudassar admin officer, SNGPL Islamabad also accompanied on the occasion.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani said a central business district over an area of 2,500 acres has been established in Gwadar that offers great opportunities to investors. He said the New Gwadar International Airport, which is one of the largest in the region, will be operational by Sept 2023 with its 1st test flight in March 2023. He also briefed the business community about the planned health, educational, sports, cultural, and tourist facilities that are being established in Gwadar. He said many important projects have been completed in Gwadar including boat parking padizer, jetty structure, pishukan jetty, sewerage treatment plant, marine drive, school, hospitals, restaurant, central park, padizer park, beach model park, cricket stadium and small tuck shops. He said that ICCI delegation should visit Gwadar to explore to see the potential for business and investment opportunities.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the remaining development works in Gwadar should be expedited to make it functional that would generate more economic activity in the province. He said that all international flights should land in Gwadar to make it a hub of business activities like Dubai and Doha. He said that Gwadar should be connected with other major cities through railway network. He proposed that the government should declare Gwadar as winter capital of the country to promote it as an attractive destination for economic activities. He assured that ICCI would consider to send its delegation to Gwadar to explore business and investment prospects.

Azhar ul Islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Mian Shaukat Masud, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Nasir Qureshi, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Ajmal Baloch, Faseeh Ullah Khan, Akhtar Hussain, Khalid Mehmood, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Ijaz, Dr. Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Shabbir, Rizwan Chheena, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Khalid Chaudhry, Hasan Iqbal Gardezi, Parveen Khan, Naina Ali and others were also present at the occasion.

