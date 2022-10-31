AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
IT-related course: Thousands take entry test given by Saylani trust

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Thousands of students appeared in an entry test for Web and Mobile application development course offered by Saylani Welfare trust, a charity organization at Abdul Sattar Edhi International Hockey Stadium, here on Sunday.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori graced the event with his presence as the chief guest. Chairman of the organization Maulana Bashir Farooqi and others were also present. The Governor appreciated Saylani for introducing IT courses for the potential educated youth of Pakistan.

He said Saylani is doing a great work; in fact it is doing the state’s job by providing mega IT-related course for the students across the country. He asked the aspirants to work hard, and explore the opportunities. He said that the employment opportunities for them are available all around the world.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi said he initiated IT program in 2014. He said his goal is to equip our youth with computer programming skills and prepare them for the development of the country.

Saylani Mass IT Training Program is providing vocational training to more than 75,000 students in Web and Mobile Application Development, CNA, Graphics Designing, Computer Based Accounting in Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, and Islamabad.

Muhammad Ibrahim who is leading Saylani’s mass IT training course told Business Recorder that thousands of students have appeared in today’s screening test.

He said the toppers will be given free web development courses across Pakistan. He said Saylani has also come up with projects for the students living in remote areas like Gilgit-Baltistan.

