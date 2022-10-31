Aziz Memon elected president of Int’l Council of ESU

KARACHI: Aziz Memon, Vice President of the ESU International, has been elected as President for 2022-24 of the International Council of the English Speaking Union, which has over 90 chapters in 54 Commonwealth countries.

The International Council Meeting (ICM) of the English Speaking Union (ESU) took place in the city of lights i.e. Karachi on October 28 and 29, 2022. Around 40 international delegates from various countries joined the meeting in Karachi and over zoom. The ICM is regarded as the main annual convention of the ESU where legislations are made and key policy decisions are taken. The elections are also held in one of its sessions.

The passionate devotion to the cause of ESU Pakistan has made ESU International recognize the contributions of Aziz Memon. This office is very prestigious and much sought after owing to its connections with the British Royal Family as Princess Anne is the Patron.

Aziz Memon is a successful Pakistani entrepreneur who specializes in textiles and Chairman of Kings Group of Companies. In June 2020 he was elected as Trustee, The Rotary Foundation for a period of 4 years.

In fact, it has taken 92 years for a Pakistani to acquire a position on The Rotary Foundation - an achievement that has been widely applauded.

He is a Member of the International PolioPlus Committee and Chairman of the Pakistan National PolioPlus Committee. In addition, he is Chair of the Trust for Malnutrition and Stunted Growth. He has excelled himself in matters of social welfare and he is renowned for his altruistic commitment to myriad social issues. He is deeply committed to eradicating Polio from Pakistan and has been the leading representative of Rotary International in Pakistan.

Aziz Memon is Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Suriname and President of the United Memon Jamat of Pakistan. The Awards he has received include: President of Pakistan Pride of Performance, Recognition by USA Congressman Honorary Daniel M. Donovan, Jr. and Louis Pasteur Medal by France. His Rotary Awards include Service Above Self Award, International Service Award for Polio-Free World, Regional Service Award for Polio-Free World, Distinguished Service Award, and Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service.

