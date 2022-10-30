AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ as Russia suspends participation in grain deal

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2022 08:30pm
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed “deep concern” as Ukraine’s maritime grain exports were halted after Russia suspended its participation in a deal that allowed the vital shipments.

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” his spokesman said.

“He has decided to delay his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers by a day to focus on the issue.”

The July deal – signed between Russia and Ukraine, and brokered by Turkey and the UN – is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

Russia said it was halting its participation after accusing Kyiv of a “massive” drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a “false pretext”.

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal

“The Secretary-General continues to engage in intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” Guterres’s spokesman said.

“The same engagement also aims at the renewal and full implementation of the initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertilizer from Ukraine, as well as removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday he and Guterres had spoken on coordinating action to keep exports flowing from Ukraine, adding “Russia must go back to agreement.”

Antonio Guterres Russia's invasion of Ukraine Ukraine grain deal Ukraine grain export

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ as Russia suspends participation in grain deal

Channel Five's reporter Sadaf Naeem dies after being run over by Imran Khan's container

Dar takes major steps to tackle rupee volatility

Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March

Pakistan said to buy 385,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Pakistan hammer Netherlands to keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain export deal

UAE targets clean projects at 50% of energy mix by 2050

‘Lot of progress’ in India trade talks: UK foreign minister

Vote-count underway as polling ends in NA-45 Kurram by-election

Read more stories