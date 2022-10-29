AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

No extension of income tax return filing deadline: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 10:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not extend the late date for filing of income tax returns beyond the deadline of October 31, 2022.

In this connection, the FBR conveyed to the field formations that the late date for filing of income tax returns is October 31, 2022.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations here on Friday, since it has been decided that no further extension would be granted in the last date of filing of income tax returns, the relevant field offices of all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices, Regional Tax Offices and Corporate Tax Offices would remain open and observe extended working hours till 12 midnight on October 31, to facilitate the taxpayers in the submission of income tax returns.

Dar urged to extend return filing deadline

The FBR has further directed that all chief commissioners should ensure that all applications for extension of filing of returns received within the prescribed time limit may be processed promptly to facilitate the taxpayers. It is reiterated that since last date of filing of income tax returns is October 31, all out efforts must be made to ensure submission of maximum returns to achieve the already assigned targets in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Income Tax Returns LTOs filing of income tax returns

Comments

1000 characters

No extension of income tax return filing deadline: FBR

KSA willing to set up $10bn oil refinery: PM

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through Oct 2023

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

Read more stories