Oct 21, 2022
Dar urged to extend return filing deadline

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 07:23am
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been requested to extend the last date for filing of tax returns till 30th November 2022 for the tax year 2022 on the grounds of health and financial issues facing tax practitioners and taxpayers.

Tax lawyers, advocates, tax practitioners, and their staff are nowadays facing seasonal diseases/allergies including fever/infections, dengue and typhoid which have badly affected their work including the filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2022.

According to a communication of Supreme Court advocate Javed Iqbal Qazi to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, here on Thursday, the tax advisers have further requested for another extension in the filing of tax returns upto November 30, 2022.

It is submitted that the Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2022 are now due by October 31, 2022.The unexpected and unprecedented flash floods in the country have adversely affected the physical but also the financial position of the people of the country; including the taxpayers. Further, we also take this opportunity to bring on record that due to climate change in the country people are unexpectedly facing typhoid as well as dengue, including advocates/tax practitioners and their staff; which is another reason for the request in time for filing of tax returns for the tax year 2022, the communication states.

In view of above and in the best interest of the country and Revenue, it is requested that for the time being the last date of submissions of returns be extended up to November 30th, 2022 which will provide relief not only to the business community at large but also facilitate the advocates/chartered accountants and tax practitioners in these difficult times.

An early action in the matter is requested and will be highly appreciated, the leading tax adviser added.

