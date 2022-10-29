AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swati names army personnel ‘responsible’ for ‘custodial torture’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati on Friday demanded Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to ‘bury’ the most notorious political wing of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as well as taking action against two of the senior officials of the spy agency whom he accused of custodial torture during his recent detention.

Speaking at an explosive presser, he alleged that it was “ISI’s Maj-Gen Faisal” and its Islamabad “Sector Commander Brigadier Fahim” who were behind his abuse and custodial torture.

“Today Mr Bajwa, the people are looking towards you... every political worker and every official in this country expects that before your retirement, you will bury the infamous political wing of ISI,” he added.

Swati said he was revealing the identities of those who allegedly tortured him with a hope from the nation, the courts, president, and the parliament that a proper investigation would be conducted and the two ISI officers would be removed from their positions.

“I want to say that the law-violating major general and sector commander, that in my 22-year-long political career, I have seen much better generals, brigadiers, and police inspector generals, who respected me according to my position,” he added. He also vowed on the blood of the army soldiers that he would fight the “black wolves” within their ranks, adding the ISI was the backbone and soul of the country, but no one was spared from the ‘blackmail’ of certain persons within the institution.

Referring to the armed forces of Pakistan, he said they were the guarantors of the country’s survival and its people, and respecting the military is the right of every citizen.

Swati maintained that those disparaging the military were criminals according to the constitution, but could only be dubbed ‘criminal’ by the courts after due process.

Swati stated that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah played a little role in his custodial ordeal, and alleged that it was the FIA Cyber Crime Department’s fault that an FIR was launched against him for ‘just a tweet’ and demanded that the agency unveil who registered the FIR.

Swati highlighted that the FIA personnel came into his house at 4am and tortured him in front of his family members, granddaughters and servants besides assaulting one of his servants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Azam Swati Rana Sanaullah PTI leader custodial torture

Comments

1000 characters

Swati names army personnel ‘responsible’ for ‘custodial torture’

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories