Swati names army personnel ‘responsible’ for ‘custodial torture’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati on Friday demanded Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to ‘bury’ the most notorious political wing of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as well as taking action against two of the senior officials of the spy agency whom he accused of custodial torture during his recent detention.

Speaking at an explosive presser, he alleged that it was “ISI’s Maj-Gen Faisal” and its Islamabad “Sector Commander Brigadier Fahim” who were behind his abuse and custodial torture.

“Today Mr Bajwa, the people are looking towards you... every political worker and every official in this country expects that before your retirement, you will bury the infamous political wing of ISI,” he added.

Swati said he was revealing the identities of those who allegedly tortured him with a hope from the nation, the courts, president, and the parliament that a proper investigation would be conducted and the two ISI officers would be removed from their positions.

“I want to say that the law-violating major general and sector commander, that in my 22-year-long political career, I have seen much better generals, brigadiers, and police inspector generals, who respected me according to my position,” he added. He also vowed on the blood of the army soldiers that he would fight the “black wolves” within their ranks, adding the ISI was the backbone and soul of the country, but no one was spared from the ‘blackmail’ of certain persons within the institution.

Referring to the armed forces of Pakistan, he said they were the guarantors of the country’s survival and its people, and respecting the military is the right of every citizen.

Swati maintained that those disparaging the military were criminals according to the constitution, but could only be dubbed ‘criminal’ by the courts after due process.

Swati stated that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah played a little role in his custodial ordeal, and alleged that it was the FIA Cyber Crime Department’s fault that an FIR was launched against him for ‘just a tweet’ and demanded that the agency unveil who registered the FIR.

Swati highlighted that the FIA personnel came into his house at 4am and tortured him in front of his family members, granddaughters and servants besides assaulting one of his servants.

