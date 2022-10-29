AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Pakistan-Bangladesh U19 series: PCB announces match officials

Muhammad Saleem Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed the match officials’ appointments for the six-match Pakistan-Bangladesh U19 series, comprising a four-dayer, three 45-over per-side fixtures and two T20s.

Umpires Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Waleed Yaqub will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties, while Prof Muhammad Javed Malik, who is a member of PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees and International Panel of ICC Match Referees, will perform the refereeing duties for all the six matches.

The series, which was originally scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, has been now shifted to Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The games will take place on the dates announced earlier i.e. four-day match from 4 to 7 November, three one-days on 10, 12 and 14 November, while two T20s on 16 and 18 November.

The change in the venue means three of the four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, which were scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 2-23 November, have now been shifted to the LCCA Ground in Lahore. The venue for the match between Central Punjab and Balochistan from 14-17 November will be confirmed in due course, a PCB spokesman, said.

Moreover, former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir and former women’s international player Marina Iqbal will be joined by Ali Younis, Andrew Leonard, Sikander Bakht and Shah Faisal as commentators for the upcoming women’s series between Pakistan and Ireland.

Sana will be involved in the T20Is only to be played on 12, 14 and 16 November. The three-match ODI series will be played from 4th to 9th November; the series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. All six tour matches will be played at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Marina Iqbal, who featured in four ODIs and five T20Is against Ireland said, “It’s a very encouraging thing that international teams are coming to Pakistan. Ireland women’s team has created an impact in world cricket, and they are going to give a tough time to the home team in the T20Is. Every player dreams of playing in front of their home crowd, I could still remember making my debut and playing in front of the fans at home. The series will provide a great chance for players to excel and it also gives a chance to try bench strength.

TV presenter, Zainab Abbas said, “It’s huge that teams are coming to Pakistan, whether it’s men or women. Ireland women’s team coming to Pakistan will encourage young boys and girls to come to the stadium and support their team. Support from the fans will help young girls to come forward and play this sport. The players put their heart and soul in the game, come out and support them because they are representing the country. All age group people should come to the ground and show to the Ireland team that we take our cricket seriously.”

