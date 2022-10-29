Alkhidmat Karachi sets up RO plant

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has installed a new RO water filtration plant at Bahadurabad with the assistance of Helping Hands Research and Development (HHRD), an official said on Friday.

The plant is expected to serve hundreds of residents of the area where the facility was badly needed. Currently there are 53 such plants in Karachi which are benefiting people.

HHRD CEO Javed Siddiqui opened the plant and said ‘HHRD and Alkhidmat were cooperating for a long time in the clean water project as well as other areas, and had installed many plants earlier too.”

HHRD Karachi Chapter president Kashif Abbas, director Orphan Care Program Alkhidmat Karachi Farooq Kamlani, former UC chairman Junaid Makati, Farooq Sami and manager Clean Water Project Alkhidmat Karachi Saad Akbar attended the event.

