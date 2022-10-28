AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
Oct 28, 2022
Top Putin aide Kiriyenko visits Russian-controlled Kherson

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022
LONDON: President Vladimir Putin’s first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, has visited the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said.

Kiriyenko, a former head of Rosatom, visited the ferry port which is evacuating people from the right back of the Dnipro ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive, said Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

“The work on organising the departure of residents has been completed,” Aksyonov said.

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest news: Putin has no regrets

Kiriyenko, he said, also visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and spoke to staff at the station. Kiriyenko is one of the most powerful officials in the Kremlin alongside Putin’s chief of staff, Anton Vaino.

