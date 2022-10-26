AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices up on surging US exports, refining demand, weak dollar

Reuters Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 08:22pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

NEW YORK: Oil prices surged on Wednesday as US crude exports hit an all-time high and as the nation’s refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year.

Brent crude futures for December were up $2.16, or 2.3%, at $95.68 a barrel as of 11:01 a.m. EDT (1501 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December rose $2.58, or 3%, to $87.90.

A 0.9% drop in the US dollar also added to bullishness, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Traders have been concerned about the supply outlook, so the US figures were a catalyst for more buyers to jump into the market. Oil analysts anticipate tighter supply in coming months after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries surprised markets with a larger-than-expected cut to its output targets earlier this month and in advance of a Dec. 5 European ban on oil imports from Russia.

“OPEC production cuts effective November and the new EU sanctions on Russian oil to be enforced from December should be positive” for prices, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Oil rises on weaker dollar and supply worry; trade choppy

US crude stocks rose by 2.6 million barrels, more than anticipated, but that was lower than Tuesday’s data from the American Petroleum Institute, which showed a 4.5 million barrel rise in US inventories. In addition, crude exports rose to 5.1 million barrels a day, the most ever, dropping US crude imports on net to their lowest in history.

“Overall, thanks to the export market, this turns into a bullish report despite a medium-sized build in commercial crude inventories,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

Traders attributed the surge in exports to the widened WTI-Brent spread, which, coming into Wednesday’s trade, was at more than $8 per barrel. Refining output also remains high at nearly 89% of capacity, more than usual for this time of year.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Tuesday that energy stockpiles were being used as a mechanism to manipulate markets.

Saudi Aramco’s CEO said there were many uncertainties ahead of planned European embargoes on crude and refined products from Russia, a member of the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia, adding that Russian oil is still finding buyers.

Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices up on surging US exports, refining demand, weak dollar

Rupee falls 0.43% against US dollar as political temperature rises

KSE-100 plunges 1.54% as political noise dents sentiment

Pharma firms to resume production of paracetamol after meeting with Dar: Ministry of Finance

Arshad Sharif death: PM Shehbaz bashes Imran Khan for ‘petty politics’

SC turns down govt request to stop PTI’s long march

Putin oversees training of nuclear deterrence forces

UAE’s central bank pilots central bank digital currencies transactions

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

Pakistan gets offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Twitter shares drift towards Musk’s offer price as deadline looms

Read more stories