NA body takes up issue of sacked govt employees

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Special Committee on Sacked Employees has taken up the issue of government employees who were sacked as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to declare the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act 2010 void.

In this context, the special panel is holding a two-day meeting that began on Thursday and would conclude today (Friday).

The committee will give its recommendations today in a bid to redress the grievances of the sacked employees.

Those employees were sacked as result of Supreme Court’s decision dated December 17, 2021.

On Thursday, the committee asked the secretary of the Establishment Division to attend the two-day meeting along with other officials of ED not below the rank of joint secretary.

The committee will finalise its recommendations in today’s meeting.

Qadir Khan Mandokhail from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is the Chairman of the committee.

