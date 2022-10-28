Asif hints at imposition of Article 245 in capital

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that the government would not hesitate to impose Article 245 in capital if a law and order situation arises amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘long march’.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the presser by the DG ISI and the DG ISPR was held after taking the federal government into confidence. “It takes a lot of courage to admit and rectify mistakes,” he added.

Criticising former prime minister Imran Khan, he said that he has been exposed in front of the nation today, adding it has been proven that Imran wanted to control all institutions and rule with an iron fist.

He added that Imran Khan offered a life-long extension to the Army Chief just to secure his seat. He pushed the institutions to support him when they had decided to operate within their constitutional boundary, he added.

Talking about Arshad Sharif’s death, he asked why he was issued a threat alert letter by the KP government.

“Why was Arshad advised to move abroad? Why did not the KP government inform federal agencies if Arshad’s life was in danger,” he questioned.

Asif said that Imran Khan was stopped from making the cipher public in his rally but he created an issue of national security for the country for his personal vested interest.

He blamed Imran Khan for destroying the credibility of Pakistan and its relations with the international community.

“They made fun of our martyred 3-star general on social media” said the minster and warned that the blood of martyrs is red-line for the state and nation so don’t try to cross the red-line.

He said that Imran Khan violated the red-line of Pakistan and made deliberate attempts to create division within an institution.

He asked PTI chief Imran Khan whether he will appear before the commission constituted to probe the murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif because he admitted to advise him to go out of the country.

The minister said the government of KP did not share threat alert to Arshad Sharif with the federal government and this will be probed in the commission.

