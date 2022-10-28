AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Asif hints at imposition of Article 245 in capital

Nuzhat Nazar Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:39am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that the government would not hesitate to impose Article 245 in capital if a law and order situation arises amid the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘long march’.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the presser by the DG ISI and the DG ISPR was held after taking the federal government into confidence. “It takes a lot of courage to admit and rectify mistakes,” he added.

Criticising former prime minister Imran Khan, he said that he has been exposed in front of the nation today, adding it has been proven that Imran wanted to control all institutions and rule with an iron fist.

He added that Imran Khan offered a life-long extension to the Army Chief just to secure his seat. He pushed the institutions to support him when they had decided to operate within their constitutional boundary, he added.

Talking about Arshad Sharif’s death, he asked why he was issued a threat alert letter by the KP government.

“Why was Arshad advised to move abroad? Why did not the KP government inform federal agencies if Arshad’s life was in danger,” he questioned.

Asif said that Imran Khan was stopped from making the cipher public in his rally but he created an issue of national security for the country for his personal vested interest.

He blamed Imran Khan for destroying the credibility of Pakistan and its relations with the international community.

“They made fun of our martyred 3-star general on social media” said the minster and warned that the blood of martyrs is red-line for the state and nation so don’t try to cross the red-line.

He said that Imran Khan violated the red-line of Pakistan and made deliberate attempts to create division within an institution.

He asked PTI chief Imran Khan whether he will appear before the commission constituted to probe the murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif because he admitted to advise him to go out of the country.

The minister said the government of KP did not share threat alert to Arshad Sharif with the federal government and this will be probed in the commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

DG ISPR Imran Khan Khawaja Asif PTI long march Arshad Sharif Arshad Sharif’s murder

Comments

1000 characters

Asif hints at imposition of Article 245 in capital

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Three Pakistani firemen die in Doha accident before World Cup

Read more stories