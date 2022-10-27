AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Musk says buying Twitter to enable ‘healthy’ debate of ideas

AFP Published 27 Oct, 2022 07:14pm
NEW YORK: Elon Musk said Thursday he is acquiring Twitter to enable “healthy” debate on a wide range of ideas and counter a trend in which social media splinters into partisan “echo chambers.”

The billionaire entrepreneur pursued the deal “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk tweeted on the eve of a court-imposed deadline to finalize the $44 billion acquisition.

