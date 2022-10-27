AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy’s Meloni backs Ukraine in NATO chief call

AFP Published 27 Oct, 2022 06:58pm
Follow us

ROME: New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed support for Ukraine in her first phone call on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, her office said.

“Prime Minister Meloni reiterated that the Atlantic alliance is essential to defending the security and common values that characterise Western identity,” it said.

“Meloni reaffirmed full support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and the importance, in the context of a global approach, of strengthening NATO’s commitment to countering threats of various kind coming from all strategic directions, including the challenges of the South.”

In a Twitter message, Stoltenberg said: “Italy is a committed ally, making solid contributions to our deterrence and defence, and key for Allies’ support to #Ukraine.

“NATO will not be intimidated or deterred from supporting Ukraine’s self-defence – for as long as it takes.”

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won September elections, and last weekend was sworn in as head of a government involving the far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia parties.

NATO chief looks forward to working with Italy PM Meloni

Both League leader Matteo Salvini and former premier Berlusconi have long had good ties with Moscow, although Meloni used her first address to parliament on Tuesday to emphasise Italy’s place in the EU and NATO.

Meloni also spoke to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, highlighting the “deep friendship that binds” their two countries, according to her office.

She “stressed the importance of their transatlantic partnership, especially in the light of the historical challenges that Western democracies are facing, such as the war in Ukraine and the energy and food crises”.

NATO Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg NATO chief Giorgia Meloni

Comments

1000 characters

Italy’s Meloni backs Ukraine in NATO chief call

Qureshi say PTI’s long march will remain peaceful, encourages people to participate

Journalist Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad

Rupee records back-to-back losses, settles at 221.5 against US dollar

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

Saudi Arabia should 'not be blamed' for protecting its interests

Black Day: PM Shehbaz says world should not turn blind eye to IIOJK issue

US announces additional flood assistance of $30mn for Pakistan

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Oil rises on strong crude demand, despite China fears

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Read more stories