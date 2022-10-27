AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
China stocks fall on weak industrial profit data, COVID; HK tracks Asian markets higher

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 02:38pm
China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as bleak industrial profit figure and widening COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, while Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher amid hopes global central banks will slow monetary tightening.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 3,631.14 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 2,982.90 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.7%, to 15,584.56 points, extending a rebound following Monday’s tumble.

** Profits at China’s industrial firms fell at a faster clip in the January-September period as COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis continued to weigh heavily on factory activity.

** Further damping risk appetite, Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

** “Elevated operating cost and rising geopolitical risks continued to weigh on the industrial sector,” Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients, adding profit divergence across sector remained significant.

China stocks see-saw after brutal sell-off

** China’s consumer, industrial stocks fell on gloomy growth outlooks, while defence-related shares corrected after surges recently triggered by expectations of rising geo-political tensions.

** An index tracking Chinese traditional medicine stocks hit a three-month high.

** In Hong Kong, most sectors rose, though listed Chinese developers fell 3% to a fresh low amid prolong property market woes.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded for a third straight day, almost recovering Monday’s 10% loss.

** Alibaba jumped 4.1%, while JD.com surged 5.9%.

** Monday’s panic selling in Hong Kong was triggered by the perception that Chinese President Xi Jinping will sacrifice growth for ideology, and stick to zero-COVID, after consolidating power at the Communist Party Congress that closed over the weekend.

China stocks

