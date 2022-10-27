AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, gold stocks push Aussie shares to 1-1/2 month high

Reuters Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 01:46pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares rose to their highest levels in over a month on Thursday, helped by firm commodity prices, although gains were capped by worries over the country’s hotter-than-expected inflation reading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 6,845.10 points at the close of trading.

The benchmark climbed 0.3% on Tuesday. Domestic mining index rose 1.9% as a slew of positive production reports from miners tempered concerns about retreating iron ore prices, which slumped on a gloomy demand outlook for steel-making commodities in top consumer China.

“It is true that there has been a bit of slowdown in terms of demand but most miners performed well and are still on track to meet their annual targets,” said Azeem Sheriff, market analyst at CMC Markets.

World’s no.4 miner Fortescue Metals reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter shipments and kept its full year forecast unchanged.

Lynas, the biggest rare earths miner outside China, also reported a 34.7% jump in its first-quarter revenue, sending its shares up to their highest level in one and a half months.

Gold stocks climbed 3.7% as bullion prices rose on a weaker dollar, while energy index rose 2.4% as oil prices advanced on strong US crude exports and a weaker US dollar.

Australian shares rise as investors shrug off dismal inflation data

Financials dropped nearly 0.4%, a day after data showed that Australia’s inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter, putting pressure on the central bank to return to more aggressive rate hikes.

Shares of three of the four big banks fell between 0.5% and 3.3%, but Commonwealth Bank of Australia advanced 0.4% Meanwhile, shares of Australian Clinical Labs tumbled to a record low, after its Medlab Pathology business suffered a data breach that affected about 223,000 accounts, marking corporate Australia’s fourth major hack since September.

“If attacks like these keep continuing, there will be a lot of pressure on the companies, especially the financial institutions, to reinforce their cyber security,” CMC’s Sheriff said. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to finish the session at 11,100.52 points.

Australian shares Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Miners, gold stocks push Aussie shares to 1-1/2 month high

Journalist Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad

Rupee records back-to-back losses, settles at 221.50 against US dollar

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Oil steadies amid fears over Chinese demand, record US exports

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Read more stories