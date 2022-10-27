Germany grants €7.5m assistance for G-B, KP

ISLAMABAD: The government of Germany on Wednesday extended grant assistance worth Euro 1.785 million for Gilgit Baltistan and Euro 5.72 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – total Euro 7.5 million – to the government of Pakistan through “Social Health Protection, Phase-III” project.

The financial agreement was signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Dr Kazim Niazand and country director German Development Bank (KfW) Sebastian Jacobi.

The overall goal of this financial cooperation programme is to improve the health status of the population especially the poor through providing safety net and to reduce poverty through reduction of out-of-pocket payments for health expenditures.

