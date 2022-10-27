NA speaker meets country’s envoy to Ireland

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said on Wednesday that ambassadors played pivotal role in promoting and protecting country’s interests.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Ireland Aisha Faooqui, who called on him, the NA speaker said that appointment at such crucial position was both an honour and entailed great responsibility.

He congratulated the emissary on her new assignment and expressed hope that she would play her due role in furthering bilateral and parliamentary relations between the two sides.

He underscored that Ireland hosted a vast Pakistani diaspora which was contributing greatly to progress and prosperity of both the countries, adding the envoy should make all out efforts to facilitate all those Pakistanis and further carve opportunities for country's students, professionals and businessmen.

About importance of parliament to parliament contacts, he asked the ambassador to particularly focus on playing her role in furthering parliament exchanges between the two sides.

He also welcomed the recent decision of Irish government to open resident embassy in Pakistan, adding the initiative would further bring people of both countries closer.

Farooqui told NA speaker that she would make all out efforts to further strengthening parliamentary as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022\