AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker meets country’s envoy to Ireland

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said on Wednesday that ambassadors played pivotal role in promoting and protecting country’s interests.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Ireland Aisha Faooqui, who called on him, the NA speaker said that appointment at such crucial position was both an honour and entailed great responsibility.

He congratulated the emissary on her new assignment and expressed hope that she would play her due role in furthering bilateral and parliamentary relations between the two sides.

He underscored that Ireland hosted a vast Pakistani diaspora which was contributing greatly to progress and prosperity of both the countries, adding the envoy should make all out efforts to facilitate all those Pakistanis and further carve opportunities for country's students, professionals and businessmen.

About importance of parliament to parliament contacts, he asked the ambassador to particularly focus on playing her role in furthering parliament exchanges between the two sides.

He also welcomed the recent decision of Irish government to open resident embassy in Pakistan, adding the initiative would further bring people of both countries closer.

Farooqui told NA speaker that she would make all out efforts to further strengthening parliamentary as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022\

National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Aisha Faooqui Irish government

Comments

1000 characters

NA speaker meets country’s envoy to Ireland

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Germany allows Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Establishment not behind journalist’s killing: PTI leader

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Read more stories