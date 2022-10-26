AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Masjid-i-Nabwi incident: PM Shehbaz thanks Crown Prince Salman for ordering release of Pakistani pilgrims

  • Premier says arrested Pakistanis are being released on his request
BR Web Desk Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 05:40pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ordering the release of Pakistani pilgrims who were arrested for chanting slogans at the premier’s delegation inside Masjid-i-Nabwi in April.

“I am deeply grateful to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman, who, on my request, ordered the release of the Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia for the April 2022 incident,” the premier announced in a Twitter post.

“We pray to Allah Almighty to make us better Muslims who forgive each other’s mistakes,” he added.

Videos shared online in April showed people chanting slogans against Pakistani Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti while they visited the mosque.

Masjid-i-Nabwi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

The politicians were part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on an official visit to the kingdom.

In August, a Madinah court found six Pakistanis guilty of disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabvi and awarded different jail terms.

Pakistan’s politics Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman PM Shehbaz

Comments

1000 characters

Masjid-i-Nabwi incident: PM Shehbaz thanks Crown Prince Salman for ordering release of Pakistani pilgrims

Rupee falls 0.43% against US dollar as political temperature rises

KSE-100 plunges 1.54% as political noise dents sentiment

Pharma firms to resume production of paracetamol after meeting with Dar: Ministry of Finance

Arshad Sharif death: PM Shehbaz bashes Imran Khan for ‘petty politics’

SC turns down govt request to stop PTI’s long march

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

UAE’s central bank pilots central bank digital currencies transactions

Pakistan gets offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Twitter shares drift towards Musk’s offer price as deadline looms

UK’s crunch budget plan postponed till Nov 17: PM’s office

Read more stories