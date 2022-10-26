Masjid-i-Nabwi incident: PM Shehbaz thanks Crown Prince Salman for ordering release of Pakistani pilgrims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ordering the release of Pakistani pilgrims who were arrested for chanting slogans at the premier’s delegation inside Masjid-i-Nabwi in April.

“I am deeply grateful to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman, who, on my request, ordered the release of the Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia for the April 2022 incident,” the premier announced in a Twitter post.

“We pray to Allah Almighty to make us better Muslims who forgive each other’s mistakes,” he added.

Videos shared online in April showed people chanting slogans against Pakistani Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti while they visited the mosque.

Masjid-i-Nabwi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

The politicians were part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on an official visit to the kingdom.

In August, a Madinah court found six Pakistanis guilty of disrespecting Masjid-e-Nabvi and awarded different jail terms.