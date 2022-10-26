AGL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.32%)
AVN 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.77%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 81.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.3%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.06%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.65%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.78%)
MLCF 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
OGDC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.25%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.55%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.17%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.99%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.3%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.96%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.43%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.14%)
BR100 4,138 Decreased By -76.1 (-1.81%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -512.6 (-3.27%)
KSE100 41,547 Decreased By -642.8 (-1.52%)
KSE30 15,287 Decreased By -250.4 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai Sept exports rise 7.8% y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 12:39pm
Follow us

BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports rose more than expected in September, helped by increased shipments of food and industrial goods, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rose 7.8% in September from a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 4.20% year-on-year in a Reuters poll, and against August’s 7.5% increase.

In the first nine months of 2022, exports rose 10.6% from the same period a year ago, Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

The ministry expects exports to expand well and achieve its target as a shortage of supply has begun to unravel while a weak baht was also supportive, it said in a statement. September imports increased 15.6% from a year earlier, less than a forecast 20.0% increase.

Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes

Thailand posted a trade deficit of $853 million in September, compared with a forecast deficit of $2.9 billion.

Thailand’s exports

Comments

1000 characters

Thai Sept exports rise 7.8% y/y, beat forecast

Intra-day update: rupee registers fall against US dollar

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion as economy cools

28 dead in Bangladesh cyclone, millions without power

India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps on another fine

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million

Ireland stun England for famous win at T20 World Cup

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Read more stories