AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022 11:36am
Follow us

BANGKOK: Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Arkhom Termpittayapaisith in an interview with Reuters said that a weak baht was helping exports, which should grow 8% this year, and tourism. “The main drivers of growth are tourism and exports (private) consumption is also growing, but not too quickly,” he said on the sidelines of a meeting of finance officials from the Asia-Pacific region.

The economy was expected to grow 3.7% next year, Arkhom said, adding he expected tourist arrivals of 8-10 million this year, which should double to 20 million in 2023, about half of the pre-pandemic figure.

Recent flooding in Thailand had not impacted the economy much, he said.

Arkhom said the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s headline inflation target range of 1%-3% was still appropriate, despite consumer prices still exceeding the target.

Arkhom said the baht was still moving in line with regional peers, adding the central bank would only manage excessive moves in the currency.

The baht has been hovering at a 16-year low against the dollar and depreciated about 12% against the greenback so far this year.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels late this year or early next year, the central bank predicts, lagging neighbours as tourism has only recently begun to recover.

Last year’s economic growth of 1.5% was among the slowest in the region, but the April-June period saw expansion of 2.5% from a year earlier and 0.7% from the previous quarter.

World Bank forecasts Thai GDP growth at 3.1% this year

Arkhom said third-quarter economic growth should be faster as more foreign tourists returned. Last month, the BOT raised its key interest rate for a second straight meeting, by a quarter point to 1.00%.

Arkhom on Wednesday reiterated that rate hikes should be gradual and not aggressive as “we need to be confident that the economy will recover and (rates) won’t add much costs to businesses”. The BOT will next review policy on Nov. 30, when economists expect another hike.

Thailand Thai growth Southeast Asia's second largest economy

Comments

1000 characters

Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories