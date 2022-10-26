Downward trend on cotton market

AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund. The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 600 bales of Dharki, 400 bales of Yazman, 400 bales of Shujabad, 800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 18,00 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur, 200 bales of Khan Pur and 200 bales of Liaquat Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 (conditional) per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 295 per kg.

