Over 300 medical camps established across country so far: NFRCC

ISLAMABAD: The National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Tuesday said that over 300 medical camps had been established so far in which more than 476,247 patients have been treated across the country and provided 3-5 days’ free medicine.

The rehabilitation work of flood victims is going on, according to sources. Efforts are in hand for finalisation of Model Villages in worst-affected districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

However, model designs of miscellaneous firms/ institutions will be submitted for final approval.

So far 147 Relief Camps and 17 Relief Collection points in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan have been established across the country for flood affectees.

Up till now 10487.1 tons of food items along with 1909.8 tons of sustenance items and 15864896 medicine items have been collected so far. Out of which, 10485.4 tons of food, 1907.0 tons of sustenance items and 15864896 medicine items have been distributed up till now.

In next 24 hours, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while cold in hilly areas of the country. However, rain is expected at isolated places in upper KP and GB during evening / night.

As per the joint survey progress province-wise damage assessment is as under: -

Balochistan: 431421 houses survey, 126 people died, 158275 houses fully damaged, 111087 houses partially damaged, 170333.7 acres crops damaged and 204000 livestock killed.

Gilgit-Baltistan: 8479 houses survey, 23 People died, 667 houses fully damaged, 1126 houses partially damaged, 1579.3 acres crops damaged and 609 livestock killed.

Punjab: 48897 houses survey, 17 people died, 18706 houses fully damaged, 5297 houses partially damaged, 2279 acres crops damaged and 473 livestock killed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 45819 houses survey, 116 people died, 19187 houses fully damaged, 23966 houses partially damaged, 28155.273 acres crops damaged and 50904 livestock killed.

Sindh: 441209 houses survey, 379 people died, 114224 houses fully damaged 65008 houses partially damaged, 56949.07 acres crops damaged and 86961 livestock killed.

Overall: 975825 houses survey, 661 people died, 311059 houses fully damaged, 206484 houses partially damaged, 259296.34 acres crops damaged and 342947 livestock killed.

Due to improved situation no helicopter sortie was flown during last 24 hours.

However, so far 627 Army Aviation helicopters sorties have been flown to various areas for evacuation of stranded people. Moreover, up till now 4659 stranded individuals have been evacuated through helicopter sorties.

PN established 04 plus flood relief centers and 18 plus Central Collection Points all across the country. These collection centers have distributed 2315.19 tons ration, 8,734 plus tents and 751,764 liter mineral water in various districts.

In addition, 15 plus tent cities have also been established at Qambar ShehdadKot, Dadu, Bhan Syedabad, Sukkar, Sanghar and Sujawal. Moreover, PN’s 19 plus Emergency Response teams (ERTs) deployed all over Pakistan have rescued 15582 plus stranded personnel. These ERTs are equipped with 36 plus Zulu boats and 02 plus hovercraft. Up till now PN helicopters have carried 71 plus sorties, these helicopters rescued 481 plus stranded people and distributed 5,333 packets of ration/1700 kgs of medicines. 06 plus diving teams of Pak Navy have also carried out 28 plus diving operations in affected areas across the Pakistan. PN has also established 147 plus medical camps in which 154,155 plus patients have been treated till to date.

Pakistan Air Force has established 54 flood relief centers and 03 central Aviation Hubs all across the country. PAF has also distributed 4,792.64 tons of ration, 327,128 liter fresh water, 7,480 tents and 1,079,683 food packages among flood affectees. 21 tent cities accommodating 19,807 people have also been established by PAF. PAF also carried out 268 sorties and evacuated 1,521 people from the flood affected areas. Moreover, PAF has established 46 medical camps where 90,371 patients have been treated so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022