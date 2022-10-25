AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England recall Roy for Australia ODI series

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:33pm
Follow us

LONDON: Jason Roy has been given a chance to revive his England career after being included in the squad announced Tuesday for next month’s one-day international series against Australia.

Opening batsman Roy was dropped from the England squad currently competing in the T20 World Cup in Australia and removed from the list of centrally contracted players following a run of low scores at both international and domestic level.

He endured an especially miserable time in The Hundred, averaging 8.5 over six innings for Oval Invincibles and making three ducks.

The 32-year-old had previously been an integral part of England’s white-ball sides and featured in the XI that won the 2019 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Roy said last week he was “gutted” and “motivated to say the least” about his axing as he signalled his determination to regain his place.

With England white-ball captain Jos Buttler batting down the order in ODIs and Jonny Bairstow injured, Roy could now open alongside Phil Salt in the three-match series against Australia that starts in Adelaide on November 17, just four days after the scheduled T20 World Cup final.

England have also recalled Sam Billings, James Vince and Olly Stone while Luke Wood, uncapped at ODI level, has also been drafted into a group containing nine members of England’s T20 World Cup squad.

Test captain Ben Stokes, now retired from ODIs, is not included along with Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood.

The quartet are set to arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 18, the day after the first ODI, to being preparations for the Test tour of Pakistan.

Alex Hales is another member of the World Cup squad to miss out, having recently returned from a three-and-a-half year long international exile.

After the first ODI in Adelaide, the series continues at Sydney on November 19 before concluding in Melbourne on November 22.

England ODI squad

Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

australia England Jason Roy

Comments

1000 characters

England recall Roy for Australia ODI series

Rupee registers third successive gain, settles at 219.73 against US dollar

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif was a victim of ‘target killing'

WhatsApp service restored after major disruption

Rishi Sunak appointed crisis-hit UK’s first prime minister of colour

Oil falls by more than $1/bbl as demand fears linger

Karachi’s National Stadium renamed as National Bank Cricket Arena

Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand

Solar eclipse to be partly visible in Pakistan today

Qatar emir slams ‘unprecedented’ campaign against World Cup hosts

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

Read more stories