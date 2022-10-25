AGL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
FCCL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
GGGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.09%)
OGDC 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
PRL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
TPL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.77%)
TREET 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
TRG 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-4.12%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
WAVES 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,238 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 15,875 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,313 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,584 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Post-Diwali Delhi wakes to toxic firecracker smog

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2022 01:14pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW DELHI: New Delhi woke to toxic smog on Tuesday after Diwali revellers defied a firecracker ban and risked jail to celebrate the annual Hindu festival.

According to international monitoring company IQAir, harmful PM 2.5 particles surged to 350 on the air quality index – more than three times the reading a day earlier.

The reading for the particulates – so tiny they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream – is more than 23 times the recommended daily maximum set by the World Health Organization.

The PM 2.5 reading had eased to around 145 by mid-morning, still nearly 10 times the WHO limit.

A report by IQAir in 2020 found that 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities were in India.

New Delhi imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers last month and announced that those flouting the ban could face up to six months in jail.

Many of the Indian capital’s roughly 20 million residents were still able to get hold of firecrackers, setting them alight into the early hours.

Collective measures urged to eliminate smog threat

However, broadcaster NDTV reported that Delhi’s pollution levels after Monday’s Diwali celebrations year were the lowest in four years.

The festival fell relatively early this year in mild weather.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said residents were “working hard” and that there had been encouraging results.

“But there is still a long way to go,” he tweeted early Tuesday.

Diwali is celebrated at roughly the same time when farmers in neighbouring states burn stubble after their harvest.

Firecracker smoke combines in winter with farm fires and industrial and vehicular emissions to form a toxic cocktail that is blamed for huge numbers of premature deaths.

A Lancet report in 2020 said almost 17,500 people died in Delhi in 2019 because of air pollution.

Across South Asia, the average person would live five years longer if levels of fine particulate matter met WHO standards, according to a June study from the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.

India WHO air pollution New Delhi Diwali University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute toxic firecracker smog IQAir

Comments

1000 characters

Post-Diwali Delhi wakes to toxic firecracker smog

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

WhatsApp services start getting restored after major disruption

Countercyclical support facility loans: Project risks identified by ADB

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’: IEA’s Birol

Solar eclipse to be partly visible in Pakistan today

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Read more stories