Oct 21, 2022
Collective measures urged to eliminate smog threat

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: Secretary Environment Usman Ali Khan said the collective measures are a must to eliminate the menace of smog.

He was speaking at a meeting held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). LCCI president Kashif Anwar, vice president Adnan Khalid Butt, executive committee members and former office-bearers also spoke on the occasion.

The secretary environment said the genuine businessmen should not support elements responsible for environmental pollution. He said it is not our aim to close the factories. If this is happening somewhere, the industrialists should forward complaints.

He said the smog level in Lahore is high. The role of factories is only 20 to 30 percent and the major contributors are 6.5 million vehicles in Lahore with 42 percent share in smog. He said the kilns and dust are also prominent causes of smog.

He urged the industrialists not to support the elements that are using carbon, rubber, tyres and other prohibited fuels.

Usman Ali Khan said the genuine industrialists are well aware of the environment-related standards and ensuring their implementation. He said the action is being taken against those factories where scrubbers are not installed.

The factories, which have scrubbers but working not properly, are only being given notices. He said Punjab government is going to unroll the Smog Policy 2022 soon. He added that there is a need to introduce cheap technology for the industries to control the pollution. He said there is a dire need to create awareness among the general public regarding pollution.

LCCI president Kashif Anwar said due to lack of awareness about environmental laws, there is a violation somewhere which should not be considered a crime. He said in the present era, such technologies have been introduced that are minimally affecting the industrial production. He said the government and environment department should spread awareness and help industry in getting these technologies.

The LCCI chief said the Lahore Chamber is providing awareness to its members about the environmental protection through seminars. He said the Chamber is an active member of Smog Commission and Green Program and is fulfilling its responsibilities in a winsome manner.

