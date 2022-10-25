KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.193 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,128. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.454 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.147 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.941 billion), DJ (PKR 1.085 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 938.373 million), Silver (PKR 569.509 million), SP 500 (PKR 430.535 million), Platinum (PKR 259.772 million), Natural Gas (PKR 258.347 million), Japan Equity (PKR 47.895 million), Copper (PKR 46.195 million) and Brent (PKR 13.178 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 24.957 million were traded.

