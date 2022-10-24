AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yellen says taking steps to enhance Treasury market, funds resilience

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 08:49pm
Follow us

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday the U.S. financial system remains resilient amid global volatility, but the Treasury is taking steps to mitigate potential risks in the Treasury market and private money market and bond funds.

Yellen, in remarks prepared for delivery to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association’s (SIFMA) annual meeting in New York, said Treasury was closely monitoring the financial sector

“To date, the U.S. financial system has not been a source of economic instability. While we continue to watch for emerging risks, our system remains resilient and continues to operate well through uncertainties,” Yellen said.

The U.S. Treasury market is currently reflecting greater uncertainty about the economic outlook, but trading volumes are “robust” and transactions are being executed, she said. But Yellen added that recent episodes of stress in the Treasury market pointed to the need to take steps to enhance its resilience.

Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics

“Treasury is working with financial regulators to advance reforms that improve the Treasury market’s ability to absorb shocks and disruptions, rather than to amplify them,” Yellen said.

An index of near-term volatility in the Treasury market from ICE/Bank of America Merrill Lynch is near the highest level since the spring of 2020 when market dislocations during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to step in to restore order.

Higher market volatility also could expose vulnerabilities in non-bank financial intermediation, Yellen said. She added that Treasury and financial regulators are working to better monitor leverage in private funds and to “develop policies to reduce the first-mover advantage that could lead to investor runs in money market funds and open-end bond funds.”

US Treasury yields Janet Yellen US Treasury Department Treasury yields

Comments

1000 characters

Yellen says taking steps to enhance Treasury market, funds resilience

Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

$1.5 billion BRACE programme will provide timely liquidity to Pakistan: ADB

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia for two-day official visit

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain's new prime minister

ECP releases detailed verdict on Imran Khan's disqualification in Toshakhana reference

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 220.41 against US dollar

KSE-100 rises 0.32%, driven by Pakistan's removal from FATF grey-list

Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands ahead of cyclone

Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs

Read more stories