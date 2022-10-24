AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.71%)
AVN 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.65%)
EPCL 54.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
GTECH 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.84%)
PAEL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
TREET 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.01%)
UNITY 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.92%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By 19.1 (0.45%)
BR30 15,935 Increased By 39.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,485 Increased By 271.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,649 Increased By 85 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher on bets of less-hawkish Fed rhetoric

Reuters Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 11:23am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares closed firmer on Monday, led by gold miners and financials, as global investors took solace in hints that the US Federal Reserve would debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.5% to 6,779.40 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Friday.

Some Fed officials have begun sounding out their desire to slow down the pace of rate hikes soon, according to a Wall Street Journal report, and how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December.

Australian gold stocks climbed 3.9% as bullion edged higher on hopes of less-aggressive policy stance by the US central bank. Heavyweight miners Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining climbed 5% and 2.9%, respectively.

Technology stocks climbed 2.3%, catching the tailwind from a bounce on all three major US indexes.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc rose 2.8%. Financials climbed 1% with Australia’s “Big Four” banks trading between 0.2% and 1.2%. Analysts are expecting the country’s central bank to raise its rates by 25 basis points when they meet in November.

“We are on track for a 25-basis-points rate increase. Confirmation that quarterly trimmed mean inflation accelerated in Q3 might pose a challenge to the RBA’s decision to step down the size of rate increases in October,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Banks, healthcare stocks lift Australia shares

Miners climbed 2.6% and marked their best day in nearly three weeks, with giants Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue advancing as much as between 1.2% and 2.6%.

While there was an uptick in the mining index, ANZ analysts said sentiment remained bearish as worries mount over the outlook for steel demand from China.

“Infrastructure is now becoming the most likely sector in China through which demand for steel and iron ore can receive a boost, but its impact on demand is waning,” analysts said. Markets in New Zealand were closed on account of a public holiday.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end higher on bets of less-hawkish Fed rhetoric

Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Oil prices drop more than 1% as China demand data disappoints

UK’s Johnson ends bid for comeback as PM

Xi clinches third term

Read more stories