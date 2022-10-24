AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.43%)
AVN 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.52%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.89%)
EPCL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.16%)
FCCL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
GTECH 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.84%)
PAEL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 19.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.24%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
TRG 126.85 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.97%)
UNITY 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.92%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By 19 (0.45%)
BR30 15,933 Increased By 37.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 42,481 Increased By 267.1 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,646 Increased By 81.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 09:33am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

DUBAI: Dubai plans to offer 10% of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) in an initial public offering, according to an advertisement in Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Monday.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai in a programme aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates Power Investment will offer the 10% stake, which is equivalent to 1 billion shares.

Dubai-based Huspy has Pakistan property buyers on its radar

Subscriptions begin on Oct. 31 and close on Nov. 7, according to the advertisement.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November for 10 government-linked entities to go public as part of a programme intended to boost stock market activity.

MENA Dubai Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation Dubai Electricity & Water Authority

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year

Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Oil prices drop more than 1% as China demand data disappoints

UK’s Johnson ends bid for comeback as PM

Xi clinches third term

Read more stories