AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hindutva gives lie to India’s claims as secular state: AJK president

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: India’s reputation as a secular democracy has been eroded ever since the right-wing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in 2014, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has said.

“Gone are the days when India used to be called the land of (Mahatama) Gandhi,” he told a public meeting in Washington on Sunday, while asserting that rising Hindutva fascism calls into question the country’s claims that it upholds secular values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has been pushing to change the secular and democratic fabric of India into that of a purely right-wing Hindu nation, it was pointed out.

Barrister Chaudhry said that Kashmiri diaspora in the US has played an important role in mobilizing global public opinion in favour of the rights of Kashmiri people, while highlighting that the rise of fascism was a clear threat to the minorities in India.

Kashmiri Americans, he said, were best suited to bring home to the Biden Administration the importance of playing a role in persuading India and Pakistan to resume their dialogue that would lead to the exercise by the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination as guaranteed under 18 substantive United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Barrister Chaudhry expressed thanks to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) - the second largest forum after the United Nations - which has once again reiterated its principled stand on the Kashmir dispute and also appointed a special envoy on Kashmir.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, said that Kashmir was at war that India cannot win — like Vietnam for the United States.

“Kashmir is living proof that the people will not compromise, far less abandon, their demand for self-determination which is their birthright and for which they have paid a price unparalleled in the history of South Asia,” Fai said.

“Today,” he added, “the challenge before us is that a new generation in Kashmir has emerged that doesn’t fear death”. “Their fearlessness has led to the powerful protests and the large demonstrations in recent years.”

Several other Kashmiri activists also addressed the gathering.

IIOJK BJP AJK President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry rights of Kashmiri people

Comments

1000 characters

Hindutva gives lie to India’s claims as secular state: AJK president

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for KSA today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Xi clinches third term

Bilawal says Imran Khan committed ‘suicide attack’ on economy

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation: IMF

Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Read more stories