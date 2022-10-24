AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures track Shanghai losses, weaker Nikkei lower

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday, tracking losses in the Shanghai market and weighed down by weakness in domestic equities, as mixed messaging over the future of the zero-Covid policies in top consumer China weighed on sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for March delivery was down 1.1 yen, or 0.5%, at 224.3 yen ($1.49) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The benchmark contract has declined about 2.2% for the week.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was down 40 yuan, or 0.3%, at 12,395 yuan ($1,711) per tonne. The benchmark Nikkei share average opened down 0.38%. China’s capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop Covid, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its caseload in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party Congress entered full swing.

However, Beijing is also considering cutting the quarantine period for visitors to 7 days from 10 days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Past months have seen growing concerns over slowing rubber demand in China as the country struggles with a property crisis, heat waves disrupting production, and extended lockdowns hitting industrial activity and consumption.

Rubber output in top exporter Thailand might be affected by forecasts for continued heavy rain and flood warnings in the traditional southern rubber growing provinces.

Japan’s core consumer inflation rate accelerated to a fresh eight-year high of 3.0% in September, exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for the sixth straight month as the yen’s slump to 32-year lows continue to push up import costs.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 126.1 US cents per kg, up 0.2%.

Yen SICOM Japanese rubber Osaka Exchange rubber Shanghai market

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures track Shanghai losses, weaker Nikkei lower

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for KSA today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Xi clinches third term

Bilawal says Imran Khan committed ‘suicide attack’ on economy

Thousands march in Washington to support protesters in Iran

Europe risks ‘deeper recessions’ on war and inflation: IMF

Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Read more stories