Lean business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

1400 bales of Khairpur were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund and 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged atRs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 295 per kg.

