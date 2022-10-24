AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
TPL Insurance (WTO) partners with Faysal Bank

Press Release Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
KARACHI: As part of their aim to provide innovative products and utilize the digital paradigm to redefine takaful, TPL Insurance Limited – Window Takaful Operations (WTO) announced its collaboration with Faysal Bank. This partnership will enable both companies to offer hassle-free Shariah-compliant financial solutions to customers.

To mark the occasion, an MoU signing ceremony was held at TPL Insurance Office, Karachi. Present at the ceremony from Faysal Bank were Aneeq Malik – SEVP -Group Head Consumer Finance & Payment Services and Parvez Noor Sirohi – EVP – Business Head Secured and Nazeer Ahmed – National Sales Manager. Present from TPL Insurance were, Muhammad Aminuddin – CEO, Syed Ali Hassan Zaidi – COO, Aurangzeb Javed Siddiqui - Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG), and Mansoor Iqbal - Manager (FIG).

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Aminuddin – CEO, TPL Insurance said, “As Pakistan’s leading Insurtech, TPL Insurance Limited takes pride in bringing disruption to the digital space, creating new market and product developments in the industry and new offerings for customers. Our efforts are singularly focused on making takaful easy and accessible for all. With our collaboration with Faysal Bank, our focus is to reach a larger audience and create awareness about our innovative takaful solutions. We aim to provide Faysal Bank customers with hassle-free takaful solutions and claim servicing.’’

Talking about the initiative, Aneeq Malik– SEVP- Group Head Consumer Finance and Payment Services said, “Creating a strategic partnership like this has paramount importance for both entities. This will allow FBL to promote its Shariah-compliant consumer products to a much larger audience and create further awareness about Shariah Compliant financing.”

