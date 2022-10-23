Alkhidmat holds health screening event for orphans in Karachi

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi held its annual health screening for orphans at its administered Korangi hospital, an official said on Saturday.

In line with its Orphan Care Programme, about 500 orphans in the first phase of Korangi District drive received health screening. The orphan kids, who were accompanied by their mothers and guardians, examined for ear, nose, throat, eyes and tooth disease.

Medicines to children were given free of costs as per prescriptions. Children in need of further medical attention will be given the required treatment free of charge by Alkhidmat.

At the event, Director Orphan Care Programme Alkhidmat Karachi Farooq Kamlani said, “Alkhidmat is not only taking care of thousands of orphans but also providing them proper healthcare.”

The screening was done by a team of doctors and paramedical staff comprising Dr Tahir Saleem, Dr Abdul Wasey, Dr Munawwar, Dr Tooba Riyaz and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022