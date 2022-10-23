Judges’ elevation to SC: PBC, SCBA express concerns over three out of four names

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have expressed concern over the names of three judges of the High Court who will be considered by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for their elevation to the Supreme Court.

The PBC vice-chairman, Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, and other members, are extremely pleased to hear about the proposal of name of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah for his elevation to the Supreme Court

They; however, expressed their serious concerns and disapproved the nominations of three junior judges from the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Sindh High Court (SHC) for their elevation to the Supreme Court, in the JCP meeting scheduled on Monday, to consider the four nominees.

They said in the last meeting of the JCP consensus could not be evolved and even some members voted against such nominations of junior judges of the High Courts for their elevation to the Supreme Court. They further emphasized that such nominations would demoralise other judges of the High Courts and would adversely affect their judicial work.

This very fact is predominantly against the principle of seniority as laid down in judges’ case. They said that it is consistent stance of the legal fraternity that the Judicial Commission should follow the principle of seniority and the practice and desire to make a pick and choose should be stopped for elevation to the Supreme Court. They further said if it is violated again the legal fraternity will resist it with full force and zeal.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who is also the chairman of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan has summoned the JCP meeting on October 24 to consider the four nominees - IHC CJ Athar Minallah; Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Waheed, and two Sindh High Court judges, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022