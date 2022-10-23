Removal from grey list: CM gives credit to COAS, Imran

LAHORE: Expressing gratitude to Almighty for getting out to the country of the grey list of FATF, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi gives credit of this success to Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran Khan.

Terming the success of getting out of the FATF as a great victory of the whole nation, the CM stated that the credit of this success goes to Imran Khan and his team. He maintained that the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa played his vigorous role in this success adding that Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa are the real heroes of this success.

