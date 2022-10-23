AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Business community hails country’s removal from FATF ‘grey list’

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group Saturday hailing the decision of the Financial Action Task Force excluding Pakistan from its inglorious grey list said it will herald an era of economic stability and boosting exports.

Chairing UBG meeting here on Saturday it’s Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, Sitara-I-Imtiaz said that it’s good omen The Financial Action Task Force has excluded Pakistan from the grey list of global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering after four years, in a major setback to India which has maintained that Pakistan had to take verifiable and irreversible steps to fight terrorism.

He said as a result of FATF decision the economic activities will be accelerated and will help greatly to restore the confidence of investors across the globe. Bearing the cost of global politics, due to this restriction, Pakistan sustained a loss of US$38 billion to its GDP from 2009-2019.

He said the FATF retained Pakistan on its grey list meaning no respite for the nation as it looks for financial aid amid the pandemic. It was difficult for a country to get financial aid from international organisation like IMF.

He said Pakistan will welcome multinationals for foreign direct investment and joint ventures in their areas and sectors of interests and especially in IT, petroleum, minerals, agriculture, medical and engineering etc. He said Nature has blessed Pakistan with abundant natural and minerals resources which can be fully exploited to maximum extent in collaboration with foreign investors.

Shahzad Ali Malik said, “Pakistan is no longer subject to FATF’s increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (Anti-Money Laundering & Counter-Terrorist Financing) system.”

He said it was happy note that FATF itself acknowledged that Pakistan “strengthened effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that FATF identified.” Pakistan had lobbied hard with the West, especially the US, to exit the FATF grey list. It was put in the list in 2018 for “failure to check risk of money laundering, leading to corruption and terror financing.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

fatf business community UBG Sitara i Imtiaz Shahzad Ali Malik

Comments

1000 characters

Business community hails country’s removal from FATF ‘grey list’

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Marriyum seeks OIC’s role in combating Islamophobia

Petition against appointments: PHC directs FTO and 14 office advisers to file comments

Toshakhana reference: ECP yet to issue ‘signed’ verdict

Read more stories