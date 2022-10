SYDNEY: Australia began their defence of the Twenty20 World Cup with a crushing 89-run loss to New Zealand on Saturday as the Black Caps avenged their defeat to Aaron Finch’s men in last year’s final.

In the opening clash of the Super 12, Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 to help New Zealand blast 200-3 before the hosts were skittled for just 111 in the 18th over.

