Iranian products’ fair to be held in Karachi: CG

KARACHI: Hassan Nourian, the Consul General of Iran in Karachi Friday said that a single country exhibition of Iranian products will be held at Karachi Expo Center in January 2023 to showcase a large number of Iranian products. He said this exhibition will help increase bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries.

Hassan Nourian was peaking at a press conference at the Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that the total volume of bilateral trade has increased to $580 million during last six months. He was of the view that there is huge potential to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran. The top officials of both sides are making all-out efforts to further increase bilateral trade, he added.

He said a trade delegation from Iran will be visiting Pakistan to hold meetings with the chambers of commerce in Karachi and Islamabad. The delegation will sign various MoUs with their Pakistani counterparts to increase bilateral trade.

Regarding Pak-Iran relations, the Consul General said that top-level meetings are being held regularly to further strengthen trade and political ties.

Hassan Nourian said the death of a young woman Mahasa Amiri was a tragic incident but any country will not be allowed to play to with the emotions of the people of Iran.

The Consul General said the death of young girl had saddened everyone in his country. He said such incidents happen everywhere around the world.

