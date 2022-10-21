AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Musk says recession could last until 2024

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 11:03am
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday he thinks a recession will last until spring of 2024 after earlier raising concerns on demand in China and Europe.

“Just guessing, but probably until spring of ’24,” Musk said on Twitter when a user asked him how long the recession would last.

Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US funding

Shares of Tesla slid on Thursday, a day after Musk said it was a “little harder” for the electric-vehicle maker to garner demand in the face of a weakening global economy.

