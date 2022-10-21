AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Oct 21, 2022
Wahab announces setting up of ‘first digital hospital’ of Karachi

Published 21 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and CM’s Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had launched the mega-city’s first digital hospital in collaboration with the private sector, which would provide citizens with 24-hour free online OPD and consultancy services at home.

“A data centre at the Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital will also be established which will be able to predict the diseases (whose prevalence is) increasing in Karachi. This is an important development in the medical field,” he said at the ceremony that marked the healthcare centre’s transformation into Karachi’s first digital hospital.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Find My Doctor Saad Siddiqui, singer and social worker Shehzad Roy, Principal of the Karachi Medical and Dental College Dr Nargis Anjum, Dr Nadeem Asif, Mir Solangi, and Zara Khan were prominent among those who were present on the occasion.

Barrister Wahab pointed out that after the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital was the second largest hospital under the KMC.

The Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital was suffering from neglect but its facilities are now being improved. In the larger interest of the public, the Find My Doctor clinic has been allowed to be established there so that the citizens could benefit from this modern facility, said the administrator of Karachi.

He said the digital hospital is a joint initiative of Find My Doctor and KMC and it will create a useful database that will show how many patients are suffering from which disease and what their treatment status is.

Speaking at the event, Saad Siddiqui of the Find My Doctor said that anyone across Karachi with a smartphone would be able to benefit from this facility. He said that setting up a digital unit at the Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital will provide online and OPD services in the accessible areas across the city and will also help to fully reactivate the hospital.

Singer and social activist Shahzad Roy said that the establishment of a digital hospital would greatly benefit the citizens of Karachi. He promised to extend all possible support to the project.

Dr Nadeem Asif and Mir Solangi also spoke at the event.

