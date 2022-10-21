AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Globe Residency REIT (GRR): Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management applies for listing at PSX

Press Release Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (AHDRML) has applied for listing to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to list Globe Residency REIT (GRR), which once approved would become Pakistan’s first listed Developmental REIT.

Globe Residency is a residential project comprising of 2 bed and 3 bed apartments located at Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

AHDRML is the REIT Management Company of GRR and Arif Habib Development and Engineering Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd is the Project Manager. In total, GRR is constructing nine towers, which were launched in November 2021 and will be ready for possession within three years. Total number of apartments in the project are 1,344 of which 1,098 have already been sold including 408 apartments to Meezan Musharakah. Construction work is in progress in full swing and the grey structure is targeted to be completed by September 2023.

The REIT fund size is Rs 2.8 billion; Rs 1.4 billion each of debt and equity and the project cost is estimated at Rs 20 billion.

Muhammad Ejaz, CEO, AHDRML stated, “Once PSX approves our application, 85 percent of equity units are proposed to be offered to 2,900 shareholders of Javedan Corporation Limited being the offeror. Ten percent units will be offered to public, whereas the remaining 5 percent will be offered to real estate consultants of Naya Nazimabad. Arif Habib Group has always remained at the forefront, introducing new products to the Market. Following the success of Dolmen City REIT, we are certain that the listing of GRR will also garner a similar response.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX REIT Fund Globe Residency REIT Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited Muhammad Ejaz

Comments

1000 characters

Globe Residency REIT (GRR): Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management applies for listing at PSX

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories