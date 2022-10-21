Court to announce verdict on Swati’s bail plea today

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati in a case registered against him over his alleged controversial tweet, which will be announced on Friday (today).

Senior Civil Judge Central Raja Asif, while hearing the bail application of Swati reserved its verdict after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Rizwan Abbasi, completed his arguments.

Swati filed a bail application before the court after he was sent to jail on judicial remand on Monday last. The PTI leader was arrested by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing from his home in Islamabad on October 13 and a case was registered against him later over the controversial tweets.

The prosecutor, Abbasi, while opening his arguments objected to the jurisdiction of the court.

The case does not fall under the jurisdiction of this court and it should be heard by the district or sessions court, he said.

He further said that Swati has given a hateful statement against the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) through his tweet.

The accused through his tweet has tried to incite rebellion within the army and levelled allegations against the COAS after the acquittal of a few suspects, he said.

What is the connection of the COAS with the court’s decision? he questioned.

He further said Senator Swati has given an inflammatory statement against the COAS and institutions on a public forum. The accused has admitted during the investigation that he posted the tweet, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022