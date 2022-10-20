AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Japan extends assistance of $7m to flood-hit people: diplomat

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022 06:41am
LAHORE: The First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy, Katsura Gawa, has said that Japan has doled out $7 million to help the flood affectees.

He paid a visit to the Punjab Secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party the other day. General Secretary of People’s Party Central Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza, along with party’s member of the Punjab Assembly Shazia Abid, welcomed him on the occasion. Both the sides exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral interest.

According to the visiting envoy, Pakistan was the first country after World War II which had helped Japan, he added. He said Japan was cooperating with Pakistan in a number of fields, particularly in industrialization process in Pakistan.

The PPP general secretary said Pakistan equally honours its relations with Japan and it values its cooperation in engineering, communication, agriculture, mining and technology. He also briefed the visiting delegate about the destruction made by the flood.

Japan flood hit people Floods in Pakistan Katsura Gawa Japanese Embassy

