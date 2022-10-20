AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister says next general elections to be held on time

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022 07:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday reiterated the next general elections will be held on time.

While addressing the press, he said the elections cannot be held before July-August keeping the relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas, in mind and also, once the new population census will be held.

He said the result of the new population census will be received in March 2023. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would require at least four months to finalise delimitation across the country, so the time frame automatically goes till July-August 2023

Responding to Imran Khan’s insistence on early elections, he said the next general election will be held in October 2023.

Iqbal said Imran Khan is only threatening the government by calling the “long march” and sit-in which will only sabotage the country’s economy and demoralise certain institutions.

Imran Khan, he said tried to halt the launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) back in 2014 when due to his sit-in in Islamabad, the visit of Chinese president delayed that resulted in delay of CPEC project by around 10 months.

Now again, Khan is threatening to call a “long march” when the 11th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on CPEC - an important decision-making body - is going to be held by end of the current month.

He further maintained the prime minister’s important visit to China is also likely next month. Any attempt to destabilise the government would harm the CPEC’s progress, too, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the senior leadership of the PML-N could not participate in the election campaign of recent by-elections because everybody was engaged in the restoration activities in the flood-hit areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ahsan iqbal general elections Imran Khan ECP Minister for Planning and Development Flood hit areas Floods in Pakistan population census

Comments

1000 characters

Minister says next general elections to be held on time

Nepra challenges ‘credibility’ of growth projections of World Bank, IMF

Jul-Aug LSMI output decreases

Khar in Paris to attend crucial FATF meeting

Govt ‘actively’ mulling importing Russian oil: Dar

DSSI framework: $172m debt relief pact inked with JICA

Q1 FDI declines 47pc to $253.4m YoY

Simmering Balochistan cauldron: MPs demand ‘truth and reconciliation commission’

Online visa system: Cabinet directs ministry to remove procedural delays

Fossil fuel CO2 emissions up slightly in 2022: IEA

Govt to give Nabha Road land to SC Lahore registry

Read more stories