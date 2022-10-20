KP CM launches issuance of e-stamp paper

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the issuance of e-stamp paper in the province on Wednesday to not only ensure ease in access to basic services but in preventing land disputes, forgery of documents and issuance of back-dated stamp papers.

The initiative will also help in the determination of actual costs of land, minimise the administrative costs of printing stamp paper, increase the provincial revenue generation by Rs500 million annually and minimise discretion of officials, thereby ensuring transparency and accountability.

According to details, nine visible and invisible features have been incorporated into the e-stamp papers, whereas a central database will also be maintained to simplify the verification process, which can be carried out online by consumers.

Initially, stamp papers valuing between Rs1000-25,000 will be made available online on www.estamp.kp.gov.pk for which necessary amendments have been incorporated in the Stamp Act, 1899 to give it legal cover.

Additionally, the pilot phase has already been started from District Nowshera, whereas phase wise roll out to division wise districts will be started within one month of the pilot phase followed by extension to the entire province by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government has been working to ensure provision of basic facilities to its citizens at their doorsteps since day first and multiple steps have been taken in this regard.

He clarified that digitization of services and introduction of e-governance has not only guaranteed ease in access to government services but has also ensured upholding of merit, greater transparency and accountability.

He maintained that the provincial government has taken pragmatic steps towards the establishment of a welfare government, and for that purpose, reforms have been introduced in every department to bring it at par with contemporary needs.

Introduction of e-tendering, e-bidding, and e-payment have been completed whereas e-billing, e-summary and e-cabinet are in the process of finalization, which will surely transform the governance landscape of the province.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Revenue and Estate Taj Muhammad Tarand and Senior Member Board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi also addressed the launching ceremony, while Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Secretary Finance Ikram Ullah Khan, high ups of concerned departments and representatives of stake holder organizations attended the ceremony.

