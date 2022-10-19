Faisal made deputy convener of FPCCI body

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has appointed Faisal Khan of Lincoln Group as Deputy Convener of FPCCI’s Advisory Council Committee on Trade & Regulatory Laws for the year 2022.

FPCCI Vice President Shabbir Hassan Mansha Churra while entrusting the responsibility on Khan has hoped that he would spare his precious time pertaining to trade disputes and regulatory compliance and associated laws.

The committee is liable to have minimum nine persons as members.

Faisal Khan will assist and keep close coordination with the Convener and Secretariat of the FPCCI for any guidance or help, which may be required to make the Committee successful.

