ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed on Tuesday the second phase of Sindh local bodies election in Karachi, Aaj News reported.

The polls have been postponed on request of the Sindh government, which said that there were difficulties in providing security for the elections as it is facing a shortage of 16,000 police personnel.

During the hearing, the ECP said that a meeting will be held after 15 days to review the situation.

Last month, the ECP announced that the local bodies elections in all seven districts of Karachi will be held on October 23.

Polling was due to be held in 16 districts of Sindh — East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division.

ECP rejects govt's request to postpone by-polls

Earlier, the ECP stated that local body elections in Karachi and by-polls for national and provincial assemblies will take place on their scheduled dates.

ECP's decision came after the federal government requested the electoral watchdog to put off the by-polls for 90 days due to ongoing rehabilitation operations after the floods.

On August 24, the ECP had postponed the elections due to rains and risk of urban flooding.

Karachi local bodies elections postponed due to rains